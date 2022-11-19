Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 51,043 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WRK stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

