Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.20% of AZZ worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth $206,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AZZ by 11.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.26. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $57.32.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also

