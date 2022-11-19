Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 13,306 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sanmina by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 243.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,082 shares of company stock worth $6,796,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SANM opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.