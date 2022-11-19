Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 17,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $93,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

TFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.