Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 10,703 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.