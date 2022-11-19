Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.91 Million Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,183.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

