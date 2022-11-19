Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,200 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,590 shares of company stock worth $584,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 754.18%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

