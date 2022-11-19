Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.0 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,221 shares of company stock worth $641,821. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

