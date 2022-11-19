Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.99 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Price Performance
Shares of CBZ stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.74.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
