Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 634,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

