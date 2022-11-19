Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

