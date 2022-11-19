Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 90,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

