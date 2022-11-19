Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 470 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,639,000 after acquiring an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,194,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.