Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,687,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.84% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $45,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 392,505 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $175,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $955,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.