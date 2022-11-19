Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,925 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cintas were worth $39,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $449.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.08 and its 200 day moving average is $400.14. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

