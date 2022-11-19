Bank of Montreal Can Buys 40,838 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Cummins worth $48,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $250.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

