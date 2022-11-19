Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 882,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $38,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

BK opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

