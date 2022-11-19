Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 59,867 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $46,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $213.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.60.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
