Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $103.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $137.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

