Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Campbell Soup worth $37,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

