Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 342,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Incyte worth $38,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 204.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 100.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,365,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

