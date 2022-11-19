Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,612,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $36,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.68) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.83) to GBX 72 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

