Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,612,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $36,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
NYSE:LYG opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
Lloyds Banking Group Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
