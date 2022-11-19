Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $38,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $413.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.