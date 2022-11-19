Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,450 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $38,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

EWBC stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

