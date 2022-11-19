Bank of Montreal Can Has $37.57 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $37,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 405,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 144.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 217,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of ES stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.