iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $40,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,726,000 after purchasing an additional 147,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.