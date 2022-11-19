Bank of Montreal Can Buys 514,247 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $41,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

