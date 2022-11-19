Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $41,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWSM. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,932,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 256,441 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,146,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

JWSM stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.05.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

