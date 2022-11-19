Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 633,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $41,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Get Rating

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

