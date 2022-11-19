Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,503 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $41,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.84. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.