Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.72% of United States Oil Fund worth $42,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,517 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 646.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 140.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 5,099.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

USO stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.