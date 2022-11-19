Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 26,106 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Ferrari worth $42,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 155.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 39.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $216.33 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

