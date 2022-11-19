iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $42,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $589,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 665.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

