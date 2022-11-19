Bank of Montreal Can Has $43.90 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.34% of Carlisle Companies worth $43,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $250.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

