Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,007 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.41% of Comerica worth $43,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 241.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 406,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 87.2% during the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 551,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,904,000 after buying an additional 257,107 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,403,000 after buying an additional 202,788 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $69.90 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

