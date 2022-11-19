Bank of Montreal Can Sells 58,511 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $45,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 405,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 107.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

