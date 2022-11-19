LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $1,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $7,937,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in LHC Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 243,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of LHCG opened at $168.23 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

