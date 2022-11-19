Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $45,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.