Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 280 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 107,516 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $90.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

