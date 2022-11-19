Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $32,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27,125.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

