Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 502 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 32.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.89) to €54.90 ($56.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

