Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Shares of PH opened at $305.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

