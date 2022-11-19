Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 71 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $328.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.46 and a 200-day moving average of $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.