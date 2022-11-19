Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.11 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

