Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $208.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $296.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

