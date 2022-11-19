Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $53,660,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $26,972,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 372,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Hexcel stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More

