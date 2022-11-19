SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5,430.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,623 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after buying an additional 109,482 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,828,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

