Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,987 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

