Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $101,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.