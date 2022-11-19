Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 10.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 9.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

